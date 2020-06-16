1  of  2
Breaking News
Chicopee police officer killed in Connecticut motorcycle crash Massachusetts Coronavirus: 7,665 deaths, 105,885 total cases
Watch Live
5PM – 6:30PM: 22News Evening Newscast

Chicopee police officer killed in Connecticut motorcycle crash

Hampden County

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Chicopee Police Department logo_791516

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Chicopee Police Department is in mourning after an officer was killed in a motorcycle accident in Connecticut Tuesday afternoon.

During a news conference on Tuesday, Chief Jebb said Officer Angela Santiago was killed in an accident east of Windsor on Tuesday.

She was off duty during the accident.

Officer Santiago has been with the department since 2014.

You can watch the city’s live news conference below:

22News is continuing coverage on this breaking story. We’ll bring you the latest when more details develop.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Only on WWLP.com | Digital First

More Digital First

State Police Overtime Scandal

More State Police Overtime Investigation

Trending Stories

Donate Today