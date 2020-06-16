Chicopee police officer killed in Connecticut motorcycle crash

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Chicopee Police Department is in mourning after an officer was killed in a motorcycle accident in Connecticut Tuesday afternoon.

During a news conference on Tuesday, Chief Jebb said Officer Angela Santiago was killed in an accident east of Windsor on Tuesday.

She was off duty during the accident.

Officer Santiago has been with the department since 2014.

22News is continuing coverage on this breaking story. We’ll bring you the latest when more details develop.