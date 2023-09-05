CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Chicopee Police welcomed Officer Mark Wilkes home on Monday.

Wilkes suffered a heart attack back in March during the Battle of the Badges Charity Hockey Game that pitted the Police Department against the Fire Department.

Not long after that, the Police Department began collecting donations for Officer Wilkes. He was in the hospital for more than 170 days.

Chicopee police say he’s getting stronger everyday and that he appreciates all the support from the community.