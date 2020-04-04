Chicopee police: Operating non-essential businesses could be fined

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Board of Health issued a cease and desist order to the Chicopee Flea Market after finding out the market was still operating against current orders.

The Chicopee Police Compliance Task Force received several tips that the flea market was still allowing people to come inside and shop.

When police first arrived, they found the gates locked and noticed people in the back of the building. After investigating further they found people inside shopping and more people waiting to go inside and shop.

According to Chicopee Police Officer Mike Wilk, the flea market is not an essential business and nothing being sold there were considered essential items.

“People are trying to get by,” Wilk told 22News. “It’s difficult, people are trying to make money to survive but we really have to look at public safety and look at the health of everybody over everything.”

If a non-essential business is caught operating it could be issued a warning or even a fine.