CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – If you have an emergency and are in need of police in Chicopee early Wednesday morning, you might have to wait an hour.

The Chicopee Police Department told 22News phone service at the station may be down for testing and repairs from 5 a.m. to 6 a.m.

Anyone who has an emergency is advised to dial 911 for service.

If you have a business type call that can wait for that one hour, please call after 6 a.m.