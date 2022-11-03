CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Chicopee Police are taking a fresh approach to introduce new officers to the community.

Thursday, 15 officers were getting their pictures taken for trading cards. The cards will feature a picture of the officer on the front and a personal biography on the back.

“A group of us were selected to make baseball cards for some of our police officers. We have a lot of new officers, we like to try and get the word out, about who they are so if people see them they realize that we are human beings also. Trying to humanize the badge and let the community know that we are there for them on and off duty and if you see us, you know, say hi and recognize who our guys are.” Travis Odiorne, public information officer, Chicopee Police Department

The cards will be ready in about two months and the Chicopee Police Department is thinking about creative ways to get the cards into the community.