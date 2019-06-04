Chicopee Police received noise complaints from residents during Holyoke festival

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Social media lit up over the weekend with dozens of people complaining about loud music late into the night.

Turns out people in Chicopee could hear a music festival across the river in Holyoke.

“It was loud,” said Chicopee Police Officer Mike Wilk. “I mean we had calls from people as far away as Westover.”

Chicopee Police fielded dozens of calls from residents who were upset about loud music Saturday night. Officer Mike Wilk said the music was coming from the Hispanic Family Festival at Springdale Park in Holyoke. Festival organizers had a permit to operate late into the night.

“It’s a once a year thing,” Officer Wilk said. “Hopefully next year they can take into account the sound that travels over the river.”

22News talked with some city residents who said they rarely have issues with loud music. Cristina Green likes the city’s current noise ordinance.

“People work and I’m tired…all the time,” said Cristina Green of Chicopee. “Especially if people have kids. Kids have to get up and go to school the next day. Nobody has time for that.”

Joe Holmes lives down the street and around the corner, not far from Westover Air Reserve Base. He said he’s never had any issues during his 10 years of living here.

“The only noise is the C5A’s that come over, but like I said it’s the sound of freedom,” said Holmes.

Noise ordinances vary depending on municipality. In Chicopee, quiet time is after 9 p.m., but state law is also meant to prevent people from “disturbing the peace.”

In other words, if police receive a noise complaint in the middle of the day, by law, police are required to respond.

Officer Wilk told me that the Chicopee Police Department is planning a meeting with Holyoke Police to further discuss any future music festivals in Springdale Park.

