CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Multiple recruits from the Chicopee Police Department have been dismissed after investigators found that they were cheating on tests.

Those recruits were part of a larger investigation into Holyoke and Boylston police academies, both of which are run by the Massachusetts Municipal Police Training Committee. A total of four recruits have been dismissed, three of them were training for Chicopee Police.

Allegations involve recruits taking screenshots of test questions and sharing them with others. Chicopee Police Chief Patrick Major says that actions like this will not be tolerated.