CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The police in Chicopee released their review for the month of May.

There were a total of 62 people arrested in Chicopee for the month of May. According to the Chicopee Police Department, officers assisted with 153 crashes in the city, 772 citations were issued, and 614 reports were taken.

The department received 7,007 calls for service.

In April, 6,433 calls were made for service, 517 reports were taken, and 619 citations were issued. Police assisted with 123 crashes in the city. There were a total of 65 arrested according to a Facebook post by the Chicopee Police Department.