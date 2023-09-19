CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Chicopee Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 13-year-old boy.

According to police, 13-year-old Zion Cedrez went missing from Dupont Middle School after he didn’t show up to one of his classes. Officers checked the cameras and saw Zion leaving the building around 9:45 a.m.

Zion was last seen wearing a black hoodie and black sweatpants. Chicopee Police shared an image of Zion on their Facebook page.

Credit: Chicopee Police Department

If you have any information on his whereabouts, you are asked to contact Chicopee Police at 413-594-1740.