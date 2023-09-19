CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Chicopee Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 13-year-old boy.
According to police, 13-year-old Zion Cedrez went missing from Dupont Middle School after he didn’t show up to one of his classes. Officers checked the cameras and saw Zion leaving the building around 9:45 a.m.
Zion was last seen wearing a black hoodie and black sweatpants. Chicopee Police shared an image of Zion on their Facebook page.
If you have any information on his whereabouts, you are asked to contact Chicopee Police at 413-594-1740.
