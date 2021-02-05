Chicopee Police searching for missing 11-year-old boy

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Police need your help locating a missing 11-year-old boy who was last seen walking in the Willamansett area of Chicopee Friday night.

The Chicopee Police Department said officers are searching for Aidan Blanchard, he was last seen walking towards Front Street.

The young boy is described as 5’ tall, weighs about 100 pounds with blue eyes and brown hair.

He was last seen wearing black snow pants, a black hoodie and a red coat.

If you have seen him or have any information on his whereabouts, please call (413) 594-1740.