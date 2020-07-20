Chicopee police searching for missing 15-year-old

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Chicopee police are searching for a missing juvenile Monday morning.

Chicopee Police Sgt. Brett Nichols told 22News, 15-year-old Izaylis Mize, also known as “Izzy” was last seen Tuesday, July 7 in Chicopee. She is 5’1 in height and about 90 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Nichols said she is known to hang out in the Indian Orchard section of Springfield.

If you have any information that may lead to Mize’s whereabouts, you are asked to contact the Chicopee Police Detective Bureau at 413-594-1740.

