CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Chicopee Police Department’s Detective Bureau is seeking the public’s help in locating a missing 31-year-old.

Matthew Gola was last seen on Monday at 7:30 a.m. driving a green 2004 Volvo XC70, according to the Chicopee Police Department. He was last seen to have been wearing black pants, a royal blue shirt, and Nike sneakers.

Chicopee Police Department

If you know of Matthew’s whereabouts or if you have seen him, call 413-594-1740.