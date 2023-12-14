CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Chicopee Police Department’s Detective Bureau is seeking the public’s help in locating a missing 31-year-old.
Matthew Gola was last seen on Monday at 7:30 a.m. driving a green 2004 Volvo XC70, according to the Chicopee Police Department. He was last seen to have been wearing black pants, a royal blue shirt, and Nike sneakers.
If you know of Matthew’s whereabouts or if you have seen him, call 413-594-1740.
WWLP-22News, an NBC affiliate, began broadcasting in 1953 by providing local news, network, syndicated, and local programming to western Massachusetts. Follow 22News on X @WWLP22News, Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube.