CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP )- The Chicopee Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating a 64-year-old who left Holyoke Hospital Tuesday night.
Kathleen Lenne, 64, was last seen at 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday. She was last seen wearing black and white pajama pants, a red t-shirt, a blue jacket, and sneakers.
If you have seen her or know where she may be, contact the Chicopee Police Department Detectives at 413-594-1740.
