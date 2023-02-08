CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Chicopee Police Departments Detective Bureau is looking for a missing 16-year-old.

Kristafina Tanner left a residence in Chicopee after 3:00 a.m. Wednesday morning, according to the Chicopee Police Department. The photo posted by the Chicopee Police Department shows the same clothes Tanner was wearing when she went missing.

Chicopee Police Department

Tanner is 5’2″, weighs 125 lbs, and has area connections to Chicopee, Springfield, and Agawam. If you have seen or know where she may be, call the Detective Bureau at 413-594-1740.