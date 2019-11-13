Chicopee Police searching for missing man

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Police need your help locating a man who went missing after making statements that concerned his family Wednesday.

Chicopee Police told 22News Jose Dones left his home in Chicopee Falls after making the concerning statements earlier in the day and has been reported missing since.

Dones is described as 5’5” tall and weighs about 145 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black hoodie, grey sweatpants with a white stripe and a backpack. Police say he has not been in contact with his family since and they are concerned.

If you have seen Dones or have any information on his whereabouts, you are asked to call the Chicopee Police Department at (413) 594-1740 and reference case #5387.