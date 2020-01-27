Chicopee Police searching for missing woman

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Chicopee Police Department is looking for the public’s help in finding a missing woman.

Chicopee Police Officer Mike Wilk told 22News Gabrielle Hochrein was last seen leaving her residence around 5:00 a.m. Monday morning.

Wilk said she was last seen wearing blue jeans and a grey hoody. Hochrein is described to be 5’7″ in height, weighs 135 pounds, and has dirty blonde hair shoulder length. Her family is concerned for her well being based on statements she made prior to leaving.

If you see her or know of her whereabouts, you are asked to contact Chicopee Police at 413-594-1700.