Chicopee police searching for runaway teen

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Chicopee Police are asking for your help in finding a teen who ran away from home in July.

Chicopee Police Officer Mike Wilk told 22News, 14-year-old Angelica Romero ran away from home on July 27.

Wilk said she’s had sporadic contact with her family and refuses to go home.

Romero is described as 5’4′, about 180 pounds with red hair and was last seen in a white shirt and blue shorts.

Chicopee Police believe she might be in the Springfield area.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Chicopee Police Department at (413)-594-1740.