CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Chicopee police are looking to identify the driver of a vehicle suspected to be involved in a hit and run crash last week.

The hit and run occurred on Thursday in the area of Montgomery and Grattan streets. The vehicle allegedly involved is a gray Infiniti that has damage to the driver-side rear fender.

Credit: Chicopee Police Department

There were no injuries reported in the crash. If you have any information on the vehicle, you are asked to contact Chicopee Police Officer Malooly at 413-594-1771.