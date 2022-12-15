CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Chicopee Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying the driver of a vehicle involved in a hit and run accident on Chicopee Street.

According to Chicopee Police Spokesperson Travis Odiorne, police believe the vehicle below may have been involved in the accident. The vehicle has been identified as a gray Chevy Trailblazer with a license plate from out of state. The incident occurred at around 4:17 p.m. on Wednesday, December 7th. There were no injuries however, there was property damage.

Credit: Chicopee Police Department

If you have any information on the vehicle, you are asked to contact Chicopee Police Officer Malooly at 413-594-1771.