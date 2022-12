CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Chicopee Police Department is asking the public’s help locating missing man.

Paul Agostihno has been missing from his residence since Tuesday morning. It was reported that he was wearing jeans, a canvas jacket, and was carrying a red and white umbrella.

Chicopee Police Department

Paul walks along Memorial Drive to visit several businesses during the day. If you have seen Paul, or know where he may be, call dispatch at 592-6341.