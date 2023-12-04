CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Chicopee Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a man who was last seen early Monday.

According to police, Paul Hampson was last seen earlier Monday leaving a residence on McKinstry Avenue. Hampson was described by police to be wearing a hoodie, coat, grey sweatpants, leather gloves, and a scarf.

Chicopee Police shared an image of Hampson on their Facebook page.

Photo courtesy of Chicopee Police

If you have any information on his whereabouts, you are asked to contact the Chicopee Police Detective Bureau at 413-594-1740.