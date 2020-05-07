Chicopee Police seeking identity of CVS robbery, assault suspect

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Police need your help identifying a suspect who robbed and assaulted a CVS employee on Memorial Drive early Wednesday morning.

According to Chicopee Police Department spokesman Officer Mike Wilk, the suspect pictured went into the CVS store located at 1616 Memorial Drive, picked a few items and brought them to the register.

Wilk said when the manager was checking out the items and opened the register, the suspect grabbed the cash drawer out of his hands. The suspect yanked the register so hard, it carried him over the counter, onto the floor.

The manager, believing he was in danger, left the store.

Police say the suspect grabbed the entire drawer and took off, possibly in the silver car pictured below. The suspect is described as a heavy white man wearing a long gray shirt, black gym pants and a black and blue zip up.

Anyone with information on his identity is asked to call Chicopee detectives at (413) – 594-1740 and reference case number 1972.