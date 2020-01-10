Chicopee Police seeking information to help identify home break-in suspect

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying the man pictured above in connection with a home break-in on High Street in December.

Chicopee Police Officer Mike Wilk said on December 11, 2019, the man pictured broke into the High St. home sometime between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. and got away with cash among other items.

He allegedly got into the house through a window and was caught on the city’s surveillance cameras leaving the area in a silver Odyssey van.

The suspect is described as heavyset and was wearing a black jacket, light-colored jeans and a New York Yankees hat.





If you recognize him or have any information that could help police identify him, please call the Chicopee Police Department at (413) 594-1740, and reference case number 19-5813.