Chicopee Police trying to locate missing 15-year-old girl

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Police in Chicopee need your help locating a teenage girl who who has not been heard from since late May.

Chicopee Police Department said they are looking for 15-year-old Mannielys Delyoho. She has not made contact with family or friends since leaving her residence in the Aldenville section of the city on May 23.

Police say her family is worried about her.

If you know her, or have any information on her whereabouts, please call the Chicopee Police Department at (413) 594-1740 and reference case number 2237.