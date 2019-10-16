Chicopee Police trying to locate missing woman

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Police need your help locating a woman who was reported missing last week.

According to the Chicopee Police Department, 41-year-old Susan Barton of Chicopee has been reported missing since the afternoon of October 6.

Barton lives in the Fairview section of the city. She is described as 5’9” tall, weighs 160 pounds and was last seen wearing a bright green shirt and black leggings.

Officer Wilk said Barton’s family is concerned because they have not heard from her.

If you have seen Barton or know her whereabouts, please contact the Chicopee Police Department at (413) 594-1740.