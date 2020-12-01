Chicopee police trying to locate teenage girl

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Police need your help locating a teenage girl who was last seen in late November.

Photo: Chicopee Police Department

The Chicopee Police Department is looking for 17-year-old Mildred Perez who was last seen on November 21, 2020.

Police say verbal communication has been made, however, they have not been able to confirm her whereabouts to ensure she returns home safely.

Perez is described as 4’11”, weighs 160 pounds with dark brown eyes, curly shoulder length black hair and wears glasses.

She was last seen wearing a grey colored “Champion” hoodie, with dark blue jeans and grey/pink/blue colored sneakers.

If you have seen her or have any information on her whereabouts, please contact the Chicopee Police Department at (413) 594-1740 and reference case number: 20CHI-5429-OF.