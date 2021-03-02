Chicopee police warn public of suspicious scam calls

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – During that news conference Tuesday, Chicopee Police had a warning for older residents about a Medicare and social security scam that’s been happening in the city recently.

Lt. Holly Davis said that some people over the age of 65 have been getting taken advantage of, as they search for help with booking their vaccine appointments online.

Lt. Davis emphasized that no one from the Chicopee Council on Aging or the police department will ever ask for personal information like your social security number, or any of your financial information.

Lt. Davis told 22News, “When in doubt, just hang up. If someone calls you and you think they are trying to scam you, we want you to hang up.”

If you have concerns about any suspicious calls, you can contact the Council on Aging directly at (413) 534-3698, or the police department at (413) 594-1700.