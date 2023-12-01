CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Chicopee Police Department is issuing a scheme alert following a surge in fraudulent activities targeting residents.

The schemes involve deceptive calls related to Medicare billing updates and fake Amazon purchase issues.

In the Medicare scheme, callers claim to represent Medicare and request individuals to update their billing information. The schemers, armed with personal details, address victims by name to build trust. They assert that without this update, recent medical bills won’t be covered. The Chicopee Police advise recipients of such calls to refrain from providing any information and to contact their healthcare provider directly to verify any billing concerns.

Another prevalent scheme involves callers posing as Amazon representatives. Victims are informed that their recent purchase couldn’t be processed due to insufficient funds. The schemers then coerce individuals into providing updated credit or debit card information, or in some cases, demand payment in Bitcoin.

With the holiday season underway, the Chicopee Police Department urges everyone to stay vigilant, especially regarding financial transactions. Given the escalating threat of cybercrimes and identity theft, residents are advised to regularly monitor their bank accounts and check their credit reports. Any unauthorized transactions should be promptly reported to the bank, and victims are encouraged to file a report with the Chicopee Police Department.

The community is reminded to be cautious and verify the legitimacy of unsolicited calls to safeguard against falling victim to schemes.