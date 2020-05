CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Chicopee police are warning residents to lock their car doors after a series of break-ins occurred Monday night.

Chicopee Police Officer Mike Wilk told 22News, break-ins were reported in the Fairview section. Many cars were rummaged through and in some cases items were stolen.

Wilk said officers will continue to patrol all areas, however, residents need to remember to lock their car doors wherever they are parked and remove any valuables.

