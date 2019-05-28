Chicopee Police warning residents to keep a safe distance from bears

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Chicopee Police Department is out with a new warning Monday night — beware of bears and take steps to not attract them to your yard.

Public information officer Michael Wilk said neighbors saw a mother bear and her cubs in the area of Pendleton Avenue.

This section of Chicopee is residential, but many of the homes sit up against a wooded area. Neighbors said they’re not surprised people are seeing bears here.

“You see a lot of coyotes, fox and there’s been a lot of deer before that I’ve seen in the woods. I’m not surprised that there’re bears,” Matthew Tetreault told 22News.

Chicopee Police said they’ve contacted Environmental Police, and they recommend homeowners bring in their bird feeders and keep a safe distance.

You also only need to call police if a bear poses a danger.

Just stay indoors until they move on.

Find 22News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to reportit@wwlp.com.