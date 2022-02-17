CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – This week, Chicopee made riding dirt bikes on city property illegal. 22News spoke with Chicopee police about how the law will help communities.

Chicopee Police know that when the weather starts getting warmer and spring rolls around, so will the dirt bikers and they’re ready.

“Dirt bikes on the street impact the community at large, the safety of the public who are out on the roads and the dirt bike riders themselves. They’re putting their lives in danger and we don’t ever want to see anyone’s life in danger,” said Deputy Chief Jeff Gawron of the Chicopee Police Department.

According to the latest ordinance in Chicopee, dirt bikes or “recreational vehicles” cannot be operated on any city-owned or controlled public way, sidewalk, public school property, or recreational area. There is a no-pursuit law so police can’t chase the dirt bikers on the street, which would make for an even more dangerous situation for the public, so they hope these measures discourage illegal riding.

Last year, Chicopee voted to ban gas stations from selling gas to dirt bikes, which they hope will discourage bikers from meeting up at stations.

Chicopee police say that one of the most important parts of this ordinance is that it discourages dirt bike riders from riding in recreational areas and public places like Szot Park.

“The families are there with their children to have a good time. They don’t want to have to worry about their safety as if they’re out on roadways. There’s plenty of places for dirt bikes to operate, I wish they would choose a different avenue,” said Deputy Chief Gawron.

In the fall of last year, Chicopee police also teamed up with Springfield, Holyoke, West Springfield, Agawam, Ludlow and State police departments for a joint task force to stop illegal dirt bike riding.

People caught riding dirt bikes illegally will charged and the bike will be confiscated.