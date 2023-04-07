CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – As Christians around the world observed Good Friday, many were preparing for this Easter weekend.

Bernat’s Polish Deli in Chicopee has plenty of customers coming through to get their essentials for the Holy weekend. The owner told 22News that the Easter Kielbasa is their most popular product and the Babka is often bought to be blessed in church on Easter.

“Just the fact that we are able to feed people and that everyone can keep up with their traditions and their values, its nice,” says Bernat’s Owner, Gregory Bernat.

Bernat’s Polish Deli will be open Saturday, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. but will be closed Sunday for Easter.