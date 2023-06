CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The City of Chicopee postponed the Fireworks Celebration event scheduled for this weekend due to inclement weather.

The fireworks scheduled for Saturday, June 24th at Szot Park are postponed due to scattered thunderstorms in the forecast for this weekend. According to Chicopee Parks and Recreation Department, a rescheduled date has been announced for Friday, June 30th.

As of 2:30 p.m. Friday, Easthampton and Northampton are still scheduled for Saturday.