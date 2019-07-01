Chicopee pot shop given the green light to begin selling recreational marijuana

Hampden County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Hampden County’s first recreational pot shop could open by the end of the week.

The Cannabis Control Commission on Monday gave the green light to Mass Alternative Care in Chicopee to begin selling adult-use marijuana as soon as this Friday.

They were also approved for cultivation and manufacturing.

The facility on East Main Street has been operating as a medical marijuana dispensary since last September.

Canna Provisions in Lee was also approved to sell recreational marijuana as of this Friday.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

State Police Overtime Scandal

More State Police Overtime Investigation

July 4th Fireworks

More July 4th Fireworks