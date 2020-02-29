Chicopee pot shop to open

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A new pot shop will be hosting its grand opening Saturday morning in Chicopee.

Theory Wellness will be opening at 9 a.m. and will be the second cannabis dispensary in Chicopee once it opens. This is the third location for the company. The other two are located in Great Barrington and Bridgewater.

The company said they were working with the city since the summer of 2018 to open their Chicopee location. Theory Wellness told 22News, the opening will also be the first in Massachusetts where the shop will offer their own outdoor farm-grown marijuana from Sheffield, Massachusetts.

This is the 15 pot dispensary in western Massachusetts, medical and recreational combined. They will have a staff of around 50 people total and expect to generate between $250,000 and $500,000 in tax revenue for the city.