Chicopee principal, teachers dress up as 101 Dalmatians, raise nearly $2,700 for animal shelter

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Halloween isn’t just for kids, it can also spark creative ideas that benefit others.

Who would have imagined Disney’s “101 Dalmatians” would inspire a successful animal fundraiser at Chicopee Comprehensive High School on Friday. Principal Andrew LaMothe recreated Cruella De Vil, with the teachers dressing up as Dalmatians. The school was able to raise $2,683.50 for the T.J. O’Connor Animal Shelter.

LaMothe told 22News, “You can’t under estimate the power of social media, as well. getting other community members and even some neighbors involved in donating. You know, to dress up as Cruella today!”

This successful Halloween style fundraiser was also the inspiration of Chicopee Comprehensive’s Chemistry teacher Kelly Getto, “Well, first of all we raised almost $2,700 for T.J. O’Connor which is fantastic.”

With a bit of creativity, Chicopee Comprehensive High School proved, Halloween can be the catalyst for doing a lot of good.