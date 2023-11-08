CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The city of Chicopee is looking to invest in public safety technology in continued efforts to combat crime.

Chicopee mayor John Vieau has recently requested city council to fund the police department’s request to purchase this technology.

According to the mayor’s office, the ‘real time crime center’ is designed to make policing more efficient and effective, and give Chicopee residents and business owners the opportunity to partner with the Police Department and help contribute to the safety and security of Chicopee.

The FUSUS Crime Center will allow local businesses and residents to integrate their camera systems into a central location providing real time information to Chicopee officers. The system would provide a framework for what they are calling a “Next Gen Neighborhood Watch Program.”

In a statement to 22News, Chief Patrick Major of the Chicopee Police Department says in part, “This investment is a crucial step toward ensuring the highest level of public safety, improving the effectiveness of our law enforcement, and maintaining the trust and confidence of our residents.”

If the funds are given the greenlight by city council, Chicopee would be the first community here in the state to implement this system. The FUSUS system is currently used in many communities across the country, including just over state lines in Hartford Connecticut.

Also under this plan, people within the Chicopee community will have the ability to anonymously submit multi-media tips to Police.