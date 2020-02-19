Chicopee Provision set to reopen after water main break closed business for several months

CHICOPEE, Mass (WWLP) – Maker of Blue Seal Kielbasa, Chicopee Provision, Inc., is set to reopen soon after a water main break closed the business and halted operations in September.

According to Chicopee Provision Vice President Paul Tanguay, he hopes to be back in business and making kielbasa the second week in March, just in time for Easter. 22News was shown the newly furnished facility Wednesday.

On September 26 a water main break within the facility caused the business to lose a large number of products, supplies, and machinery.

Due to the closure, the company wasn’t able to provide holiday favorites for Thanksgiving and Christmas. Tanguay spoke of his resilient company overcoming its hardships they’ve had to endure these past few months.

“It really hurts deeply, we have so many loyal customers, they call every day this is really a great time to say, yes, we really will be back ready for Easter, look in your stores the end of March and blue seal kielbasa will show up.” – Chicopee Provision Vice President Paul Tanguay

With help from the state, Chicopee Provision has been able to keep its 30 employees on the payroll as these have been uncertain times.

“You sometimes wonder if they would re-open or not. They were determined, they would be open again, there’s a market for the kielbasa and they want to fill it,” Aaron Madison, Chicopee Provision employee told 22News.

Chicopee Provision Inc., located at 19 Sitarz Ave, has been operating since 1920 when Stanley Sitarz, his brother Jacob, and a colleague named Bartlomiej Partyka joined together to make polish style Kielbasa at their first location at 40 West Street in Chicopee.

The company is still waiting for approval from local fire inspectors, safety officers, and the State Fire Marshal as well as the USDA before they open their doors and resume making kielbasa.