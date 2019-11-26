Chicopee Provision temporarily closed; no Blue Seal Kielbasa for holidays

CHICOPEE, Mass (WWLP) – Local residents who buy Blue Seal Kielbasa from Chicopee Provision for the holiday season will have to find a substitute this year.

The company suffered a water main break in its facility on September 26 causing them to lose a large number of products, supplies, and machinery as a result. Chicopee Provision also lost the ability to produce any of their products and will not be open for Thanksgiving.

Kielbasa, a type of meat sausage from Poland, is popular in western Massachusetts because many families in the area are of Polish heritage.

Chicopee Provision, Inc., President Gary Bernatowickz doesn’t think the facility will reopen in time for Christmas. This means residents will be unable to purchase holiday favorites such as the Blue Seal Kielbasa. Bernatowickz expects the work to be done in January 2020.

On October 11, the company posted a notice on their website stating “for the next couple of weeks, we will be fixing all the damage that was caused and hope to have everything back up and running as soon as possible.”

Due to the progress of repairs at the facility, the company will be closed until further notice.

The following is a full statement from Chicopee Provision, Inc., President Gary Bernatowickz: