Chicopee Provisions ensures Blue Seal kielbasa will be available for the holidays

CHICOPEE, MASS. (WWLP)- Last month’s gas explosion at Chicopee Provision company isn’t stopping the iconic food company from meeting its holiday kielbasa commitments to customers.

During repairs to its Chicopee plant, another company using the Chicopee Provision recipe will be manufacturing enough Kielbasa for the Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays. Chicopee Provision co-owner Carolyn Donnelly is sure everything will work out.

“Our customers have been very supportive. They’re telling us they love our kielbasa and they’re definitely going to wait for the holiday,” said Donnelly.

Chicopee Provision had bounced back from two earlier disruptions of their Kielbasa manufacturing. The plant being flooded in 2019 and the roofing condensation the following year.