CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A summer kickoff party featuring Thunderbirds mascot Boomer was hosted by Chicopee Fresh and Chicopee Public Library Tuesday afternoon!

The party provided information about their free summer meal and reading program.

“I think having a good relationship with the library gets kids to read more because if you know a library is a fun place and there are cool people here that want to answer your questions, then when it comes up that you got something to get in here cause you met us already at a party like this and it’s the same people, you’ll recognize us, say hi, and we’ll help you out with whatever you want to read,” said Erin Daly of Chicopee Public Library.

To learn more about the free summer meal program for kids and to sign up for the library’s summer reading program, click here.