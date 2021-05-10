Chicopee public schools food truck to provide meals this summer

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Chicopee Public Schools Food Service Department will have a food truck this summer that will provide meals for more families in the city.

According to Melanie Wilk, Chicopee Public Schools Director of Food Service, the food truck project will increase capacity to provide meals to families and will target the following areas of Chicopee with the highest rates of food insecurity:

North Willimansett

South Willimansett

West End

Stonina Drive

MacArthur Terrace

Bluebird Acres

The truck will have substantial refrigeration capacity for delivering prepared meals and warmers for serving up hot meals on-site.

Wilk says the goal of the food truck is to serve as a mobile meal site for the Summer Food Service Program and will be a resource for community collaboration. The truck will park at local parks and events such as the Chicopee Farmers Market.

“Normally during the summer we’ve been serving two to three thousand kids a day, so we’re hoping that by using the truck and going to a few different parks each day, we’re hoping to add a thousand more at least,” Wilk told 22News.

The meals will be free during the school year for Chicopee students and free for all kids 0-18 during the summer. The Food Service Department also hopes to provide affordable meals for adults.

According to Wilk, during the school year, the truck will be used to serve supper (aka power snack) meals, lunch at Chicopee High School and Chicopee Comp High School, meals for families during special events, and more.

All COVID-19 safety guidelines laid out by the Chicopee Health Department will be followed. Customers and workers will be required to wear masks, all food will be covered and packed in a safe environment, and hand sanitizer and touch-free payment methods will be available.

The project was made possible by the state’s Food Security Infrastructure Grant Program administered by the Office of Energy and Environmental Affairs. The Chicopee Food

Service Department was awarded $153,300 to be spent by June 30, 2021.