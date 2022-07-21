CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Chicopee Public Schools are looking for community members to join the Superintendent Search Committee.

The School District is looking for school committee members, administrators, teachers, staff members, parents, guardians, and/or members of the community that are interested in joining the committee, which will be tasked with finding a new superintendent. The committee is expected to meet several times per month in September through November in the evenings.

Anyone interested in applying for the committee can email a letter of interest to superintendentsearch@cpsge.org. The deadline to apply is August 10th by 4:00 p.m. If multiple people are qualified to fill a position on the committee, a lottery will be held to decide who will fill the position.

The Chicopee School Committee relieved former School Superintendent Lynn Clark of her duties one day after she was indicted by a federal grand jury back in April. The 51-year-old was arrested at her Belchertown home and was indicted on two charges of making false statement in connection with sending 99 threatening messages to a candidate for Chicopee Police Chief. Clark’s attorney, Jared Olanoff, told 22News back in April that she pled not guilty and denies allegations against her that she lied to FBI investigators.

The Chicopee School District has been without a permanent Superintendent since April.