Chicopee Public Schools to go fully remote next week due to city’s COVID-19 cases

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – After nine weeks of in-person learning, all Chicopee Public Schools will be going fully remote.

The city’s public schools officials announced during a news conference late Thursday afternoon that beginning next Wednesday, schools will be fully remote until at least December 7.

They said the number of cases in town are just too high to safely carry on with in person learning. Currently Chicopee has 272 confirmed, active cases of covid-19.

Remote learning will continue through the first week of December but it could be longer depending on the number of cases.

Meaning, school sports will be cancelled until then.

The school district is unsure if this shift will affect winter sports or not.

The MIAA has not released their winter sport guidelines yet but that is expected any day now.

Officials schools will be contacting families over the next few days to make sure students are ready for remote learning.