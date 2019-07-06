Chicopee Public Schools to receive repairs and improvements

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Chicopee Public Schools will be getting some much-needed repairs and improvements.

All classrooms are getting air conditioning.

The City Council approved nearly $4-million for school improvements earlier this week. The money will also pay for additional lighting and security cameras at numerous school buildings.

Mayor Richard Kos told 22News that these improvements are important for the overall safety of students. He said, “We’re trying to do something that reflects the changing times in terms of comfortable and effective learning environments, but also safe and secure ones at the same time.”

The turf field will also be replaced at Chicopee Comprehensive High School.

The installation of new lighting and cameras is expected to take place throughout the coming school year.