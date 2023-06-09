CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Chicopee community members came together to celebrate Portuguese heritage month with a flag-raising ceremony on Friday.

Symbolizing the spirit of the Portuguese community and its contributions, the event showcased the cultural heritage of the Portuguese community members in Chicopee with music, dance and guest speakers sharing their insights into the the Portuguese culture and its historical significance.

Portuguese Heritage Month is meant to foster a sense of unity and pride in all attendees.