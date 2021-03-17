Chicopee raises Irish flag in honor of St. Patrick’s Day

CHICOPEE. Mass. (WWLP) – Irish pride was on display in several western Massachusetts communities this St. Patrick’s Day.

City leaders joined members of the Irish American community for a special flag raising in Chicopee Wednesday.

Even as COVID-19 continues to put the St. Patrick’s parade on hold, organizers believe in the value of

recognizing the achievements, contributions, and successes of the Irish community, and are optimistic about what next year will bring.

President of the 2020 Chicopee St. Patrick’s Parade Committee Brenda Guiel told 22News, “It’s important to celebrate our Irish community here in Chicopee and still carry on some of the traditions that we missed out on. We’re hoping that our Irish luck will get us through the rest of the year and some of the restrictions will be lifted.”

“I think we have to be positive and look forward to next year, because I think next year if we have the right kind of weather, we’re going to have a great parade and all kinds of great festivities,” said Jim Kelly, 2020 Chicopee St. Patrick’s Parade Marshal.

A similar flag raising ceremony was held outside City Hall in Springfield Wednesday morning, as well.