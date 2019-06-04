Chicopee raises LGBTQ flag in honor of Pride Month

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The City of Chicopee displayed its commitment to equality Monday with a flag raising ceremony.

The LGBTQ pride flag was raised outside Chicopee City Hall on Monday. The ceremony was held in honor of Pride Month.

22News Spoke with Chicopee Mayor Richard Kos about to importance of Monday’s event.

“We do it all the time, in terms of being a warm and welcoming community,” Mayor Kos said. “I think it’s important the people realize the City of Chicopee is a great place to live and work.”

Chicopee’s Director of Planning and Development Lee Pouliot, member of the LGBTQ community said, “It’s really important as an employee of this city and a member of this community to show that there is support and love out there for this community, we’re equal members and well-respected.”

The month of June was chosen for LGBTQ Pride Month to commemorate the Stonewall riots, which occurred at the end of June 1969.

Find 22News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to reportit@wwlp.com.