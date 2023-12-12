CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The City of Chicopee announced its Arbor Day observance at Szot Park.

Arbor Day in Chicopee was a time to celebrate the city’s 30th consecutive year as a Tree City USA award recipient and to recognize Chicopee for being a green space. For Arbor Day Chicopee Mayor John Vieau highlighted the city coming together to plant 146 trees this year, the restoration of Oak Grove at Szot Park, and a Dam Removal project.

These projects show the city’s dedication to creating a more green and healthy environment.

Mayor Vieau says trees play a huge role in the City of Chicopee.

“Arbor Day is so important because of trees, they provide shade, they provide oxygen habitat for wildlife, they provide so many things and frankly they are beautiful so in Chicopee we want to recognize how important they are to our city,” said Mayor Vieau.

While the city played a role in planting trees this year the mayor is encouraging members of the community to continue planting trees. He says the city hopes to plant 200 trees for next year.