CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The city of Chicopee is receiving $4.5 million through an EPA grant, recently announced by the State’s Department of Environmental Protection.

This is about getting the city of Chicopee to EPA standards for 2029, giving them funding for phase one of the project that is estimated to cost more than $65 million. Currently waste water is putting out 1,800 pounds per day of nitrogen into the Connecticut and Chicopee River. That impacts the important ecosystems there, but to be clear this is not where your drinking water comes from.

The city’s plan is to cut down that output to 650 pounds per day by 2029 to meet EPA standards.

Phase one will start in 2024 and is expected to reduce that nitrogen output by 200 or 300 pounds.

“It’s a necessity, and Chicopee needs to make sure that we take care of our waste. Whether it comes out of your sink or through your washer, or frankly through your toilet, that we’re taking care of it the right way,” said Chicopee Mayor John Vieau.

Leaders at Tuesday’s news conference also noted the improvements to the Chicopee Wastewater Facility will also benefit downstream communities like Springfield and Agawam, among others.

Through the grant, the project will also not impact rate payers for at least the next two years.